Marana receives $20.4 million grant for project at I-10 and Cortaro Farms

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana recently received a $20.4 million federal grant for the I-10 Cortaro Farms Road Interchange Grade Separation Project.

For drivers, this project would eliminate the need to wait for a train to cross, as an overpass would be constructed over the railroad.

Marana Public Works Director Fausto Burruel says it's one of the busiest crossings in Southern Arizona.

“We’re still working with infrastructure that’s from the 1950s, back in the early 2000s we renovated it some, we added the abutment lanes to allow more traffic and more volume through,” Burruel said. “However, we’re still challenged with the at-grade crossing.”

He says the project will improve safety, traffic movement and have positive environmental impacts.

The grant, part of the Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) grant program, will help with the cost of developing a design concept report and environmental documents.

“It’s really going to help the town of Marana,” Mayor Jon Post said. “It’s a big deal for us and we’re excited.”

The RCE grant covers about 10% of the total project cost, estimated to be about $200 million.

“We’d all love to be able to start tomorrow, but unfortunately there’s still a lot of steps that need to be taken before we get to even into the design stages, so we’re still several years out,” Burruel said.

Burruel says the town is hoping for about $95 million from RTA Next and says it’s the town’s number one ask in the initiative. However, the decision will come from voters.

“If that does not pass, then we have quite a bit of funding that we need to identify for this project.”

A press release from the town states, “Town of Marana will contribute the 20 percent non-Federal match. $10 million was also granted from the State of Arizona as part of Senate Bill 1722 during the 2023 - 56th legislative session. At this time, the Town of Marana has identified approximately 15% of the total project cost.”