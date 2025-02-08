Marana closer to new downtown with 60-acre development

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After years of working towards making this a reality, the Town of Marana is one step closer to getting a new downtown area.

The town’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Curtis Woody says if it ends up the way they hope it will, it will be known across the nation.

“If you’re going through Arizona and you’re driving down Interstate 10 and you see the big iconic sign of ‘Downtown Marana,’ you’ll go, ‘Oh we have to go there. That is a really cool place,’” Woody said.

The project is planned on 60 acres. The first phase of the project will be on a 20-acre lot, owned by the town.

It’s located across the street from the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex on Marana Main St. and Civic Center Dr.

The second plot of land will be developed after the first phase is completed.

The 40 acres are located just north of the land for the first phase.

Town of Marana

Woody says work is being done to help address traffic concerns in the area through the town’s transportation master plan.

“We’re in design right now – conceptual design, for extending Tangerine Farms loop road all the way to the Marana exit and then also increasing or improving the access to the downtown. So once (Marana) Main Street is completed and we’ll also be doing some interchange work as well then that’ll help that traffic considerably.”

He says the area will have parking lots, but the downtown roadway will be cars-free.

While this has been a project the town has wanted to do for a while, Woody says now is the right time, because the town now has the population and demographics to support it.

“It’s exciting, but it’s also a challenge,” Woody said. “Most downtowns start in the early 1900s, then you just refurbish buildings as you go along, but we’re building this from scratch. So it’s an expensive endeavor and a challenge to do that, but we get to build it the way we want it.”

The town will fund the public infrastructure. The majority of funding will come from the Downtown Reinvestment Fund and Bed Tax Fund. However, the total cost to the town hasn't been determined yet.

“We’ll build the pedestrian walkway, we’ll do the arches, we’ll do the utilities. We’ll do those types of things - the parking lot, that the town would ultimately end up owning anyway – pipes in the ground. That type of stuff,” Woody said.

The town is partnering with Scott Stiteler on the project, who is responsible for actually building it. Stiteler is known for his work developing Downtown Tucson.

“To have a chance to do it again, a little bit different this time, Downtown Tucson was mainly restoring old buildings, bringing them back to life,” Stiteler said. “Downtown Marana is obviously a ground-up downtown. To have that opportunity at this stage of my career is like I’ve said a few times, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build something that feels old and that it’s in the right place and ties to the history of Marana.”

The design phase of the 20 acres is expected to take 12-18 months.

Early renderings of the district include an event grove, rodeo arena, brewery, and large Marana archway - which is what Stitler is most excited about.

Town of Marana

“Creating a sense of entry into the downtown is crucial, it’s that first impression we all care so much about,” he said.

Town of Marana