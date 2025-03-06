Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center tentaivley scheduled to open early May

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you live in Marana, you will soon have a new spot to swim, run and hang out as construction of the Marana Aquatic and Recreation (MARC) is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.

The town’s multi-million dollar facility is located at 13455 N. Marana Main St., just down the street from the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex.

“The Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center is going to allow us to address some of the unmet needs that we had in the field of recreation for Marana,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Wayne Barnett said.

The MARC is a project years in the making. In 2021, a temporary half-cent sales tax was approved to fund the project budgeted for $64 million. Barnett says it's currently coming in under budget.

“In a handful of years, the facility will be completely paid off and then the sales tax will go away,” he said.

Some of its features include:

Two pools and water slides

Teen room

Two group fitness rooms

Three indoor basketball courts

Indoor walking track

Three community rooms available to rent

The facility will be open seven days a week, but hours of operation have not been finalized.

During a special meeting on February 25, the town council approved membership fees for the MARC.

Fees Include:

Day Pass

Youth, Marana-area resident: $4

Youth, non-resident: $5

Adult, Marana-area resident: $6

Adult, non-resident: $7

Senior, Marana-area resident: $5

Senior, non-resident: $6

Monthly Membership

Youth, Marana-area resident: $20

Youth, non-resident: $25

Adult, Marana-area resident: $30

Adult, non-resident: $35

Senior, Marana-area resident: $25

Senior, non-resident: $30

Annual Membership

Youth, Marana-area resident: $200

Youth, non-resident: $250

Adult, Marana-area resident: $300

Adult, non-resident: $350

Senior, Marana-area resident: $250

Senior, non-resident: $300

Family Membership

Monthly, Marana-area residents: $65

Monthly, non-residents: $80

6 months, Marana-area residents: $325

6 months, non-residents: $400

Annual, Marana-area residents: $650

Annual, non-residents: $800

To qualify for the resident rate, an individual must live in zip codes: 85653, 85654, 85658, 85741, 85742 or 85743

A ribbon cutting ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 3.