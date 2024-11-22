Air traffic control tower project at Marana Regional Airport has new deadline after project delay

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new air traffic control tower was supposed to be completed at Marana Regional Airport by the end of this year, but delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic extended the project’s deadline to 2029.

Public Works, Capital Improvement Division Project Manager, Greg Sendlak says with the diversity of air traffic at the airport, the control tower will help increase order and safety.

“There’s more activity out here than what meets the eye,” Sendlak said.

He says that’s why the control tower has been a priority for the town and council.

In December 2019, the airport was accepted into the FAA’s Federal Contract Tower Program. The program allows for up to five years to complete a sighting study, environmental assessment, then design and construct a tower. However, the project was brought to a halt once the pandemic hit.

“We were already 18 months behind,” Sendlak said. So now we’re in the middle of our environmental assessment. We still have to complete it, then the design, construct. There’s no way that we’re going to make a deadline of Dec. of this year, of 2024.”

So after reapplying to the program, the airport was accepted back in this past March, which opened a new five-year window.

“Now we’re ahead of the game, actually,” Sendlack said. “Our sighting study is complete, our environmental assessment will be complete next year and we’ll be able to start design.”

Sendlak says the entire cost of the project will be $17-18 million dollars. He says the federal government will cover 91.06% of the cost, the State Transportation Aviation Division will cover 4.47% and the town will cover the rest.