One confirmed dead in Marana Regional Airport crash Wednesday morning

KGUN 9 has a crew on scene
Justine Brent
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has occurred at Marana Regional Airport, 11700 W. Avra Valley Road, Wednesday morning, KGUN 9 has confirmed with airport personnel.

According to a social media post by Marana Police Department, one person is confirmed dead. MPD refers to the crash as an "aircraft collision."

KGUN 9's Blake Phillips has learned from the Town of Marana that this was a plane crash. The FAA and NTSB are investigating, Marana spokespeople say.

Viewer-submitted photos show smoke in the direction of the airport:

KGUN 9's crew on scene is working to learn more about the nature of the crash and whether injuries have occurred.

Little else is known at this time, and KGUN 9 will update this article when we learn more on this breaking news.

