Goodwill shooting victim's father says his son is fighting for his life

Family and friends have identified one of the victims of a shooting at a Goodwill Donation Center as 30-year-old Juan Cristobal Flores.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Goodwill Donation Center near Valencia and Kolb after receiving a call about a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to PCSD, two employees from the donation center were taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

PCSD is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to the shooting. He is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. A stolen car that PCSD had also been searching for in connection with this case has been located.

SUSPECT PHOTO:

PCSD

Flores’ father and friends spoke to KGUN 9 on Saturday.

“He is in very, very critical condition. What is beyond that, God….some hope and God,” said Reyes Flores, the father of Juan Cristobal Flores.

He is hoping and praying his son will make a recovery.

“We have in him a very, very nice element, very positive element for this community, and people like him would definitely make… this world better,” he said about his son.

Reyes Flores says his son has already had multiple surgeries since being shot on Friday morning.

Family and friends are staying by his side in the hospital, including one of his very best friends and emergency contact, Jackson Veneklasen.

“I was at work. I immediately left, and I started calling people, I started calling all of his friends and all the people that mattered,” said Veneklasen.

Their friendship stretches back to high school. He says one of Juan's biggest passions is singing.

“We made music together,” Veneklasen said. “We rode bikes together, we volunteered at a few places together. He’s really just so deep in the community.”

Now, family and friends are searching for answers. Reyes Flores says he does not believe his son knows the suspect.

“What we are very sure about is that the authorities must pursue that person to whatever place he might find himself and bring it to justice,” he said. “That will give us perhaps very little comfort.”

