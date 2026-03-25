SVUSD Superintendent recommending closure of Joyce Clark Middle School

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD) Superintendent Terri Romo is recommending the closure of Joyce Clark Middle School, effective next school year.

I obtained a copy of the email Romo sent to families announcing her recommendation.

"This is not a decision we ever hoped to face," Romo said in the email. "However, it is a fiscally responsible action necessary to ensure the long-term stability of our district. I want to be very clear—this decision weighs heavily, and we understand the significant impact it may have on our students, families, staff, and community."

Romo says in the email that the decision is based on the declining enrollment. The email says the start of this process will happen Thursday, with a Governing Board Work Session scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

"During this Work Session, we will also share details about where Joyce Clark Middle School students would attend for the 2026–2027 school year," Romo said in the email. "Following this meeting, a Town Hall will be scheduled prior to or on April 7."

Ultimately, the decision will be made by the governing board during a meeting. The next board meeting is April 7. The governing board already approved the closure of Bella Vista, which is effective next school year, because of declining enrollment.

"We recognize that this will not be easy, and we are committed to supporting our community every step of the way," Romo said in the email.

I have requested an interview with Romo and will update this story as I get more information.

----