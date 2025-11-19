SVUSD board approves consolidation of Bella Vista Elementary School

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD) governing board approved the consolidation of Bella Vista Elementary School into another school, starting next school year.

Last month, Superintendent Terri Romo told KGUN that she's recommending Bella Vista Elementary School be consolidated because it has the lowest enrollment among the district's elementary schools. She's recommending it be consolidated with Pueblo del Sol Elementary School (PDS) beginning next school year, since PDS has the room to absorb all of the students.

The governing board also approved transitioning Huachuca Mountain Elementary School to a K-8 model— previously K through 6th grade. Next school year, the school will expand to 7th grade, and for the 2027-2028 school year, it'll expand to 8th grade.

“We know that decisions like these affect families deeply, and we do not take them lightly,” Romo said in a statement. "Our commitment is to move forward with care, transparency, and strong support for everyone involved. We will work closely with our families and staff to build thoughtful plans that put students first and ensure that every step of this process is communicated clearly and in a timely manner.”

SVUSD says updates will be sent to families in over the coming months.

----

