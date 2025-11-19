Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

SVUSD board approves consolidation of Bella Vista Elementary School

Posted
and last updated

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD) governing board approved the consolidation of Bella Vista Elementary School into another school, starting next school year.

Last month, Superintendent Terri Romo told KGUN that she's recommending Bella Vista Elementary School be consolidated because it has the lowest enrollment among the district's elementary schools. She's recommending it be consolidated with Pueblo del Sol Elementary School (PDS) beginning next school year, since PDS has the room to absorb all of the students.

The governing board also approved transitioning Huachuca Mountain Elementary School to a K-8 model— previously K through 6th grade. Next school year, the school will expand to 7th grade, and for the 2027-2028 school year, it'll expand to 8th grade.

“We know that decisions like these affect families deeply, and we do not take them lightly,” Romo said in a statement. "Our commitment is to move forward with care, transparency, and strong support for everyone involved. We will work closely with our families and staff to build thoughtful plans that put students first and ensure that every step of this process is communicated clearly and in a timely manner.”

SVUSD says updates will be sent to families in over the coming months.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism