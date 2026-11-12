Small but mighty: SVPD's Bowser the tortoise wins national award

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police Department's (SVPD) smallest officer is slowly but steadily gaining national attention.

Bowser, a tortoise, joined the department three years ago, after being found wandering around Sierra Vista.

“We brought Bowser here, and it ended up being just the perfect home for him.”

He was used as a morale officer for the department, but he's come out of his shell over the last year, becoming a more public mascot for the department.

“We got this tortoise here. He's just got this calming effect about him, and then we realize, well, hang on here. We got the whole community here that might benefit from this,”

Hiser said.

A few months ago SVPD and the City of Sierra Vista found out that they and Bowser won a national award.

The city and police departments use Bowser to connect with the community, break down barriers between police and victims, as well as their marketing campaign urging drivers to slow down in school zones.

“If children are here or they're victims of crimes or witnesses to bad incidents, then Bowser can help us with that. You know, as almost like a victim advocate," Hiser said. "If there are therapy dogs, he's a therapy tortoise.”

These efforts earned them a best use of promotional item award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association.

"Earning this award places us among the best of the best in the country in terms of local government communicators,” said Communications Manager for the City of Sierra Vista, Adam Curtis. “I'm super proud of our team at the City of Sierra Vista, that includes our communications folks and also the team at the PD for earning this award, and of course Bowser himself.”

Even though Bowser has already made national news and has won a national award, chief says the tiny officer’s work isn’t done.

"We need to be innovative and always thinking of new strategies, new ways to connect to our community and to do innovative messaging, and Bowser has filled that gap for us,” Hiser said.

----