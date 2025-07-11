SVPD's smallest officer having big impact on morale and community relations

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over a year ago, Sierra Vista Animal Control found a tortoise roaming the city. No one claimed the animal, allowing it to be adopted by one of the animal control officers adopted him. They later donated him to the Sierra Vista Police Department because Chief Chris Hiser was looking for a station pet to live in the station's courtyard.

Bowser joined the department in 2024.

"He officially became a member of the Sierra Vista Police Department and was issued badge number 643,” Hiser said. “He's just a positive, little dude, you know, and we like having him around. He's gonna outlive all of us. We're gonna take good care of him. These things live for a long time.”

During the summer, Bowser lives in the courtyard at the Sierra Vista Police Department, and when it’s cold, he has space inside.

"It just seemed like it was the right place for him, a right home for him," Hiser said. "And I will tell you, if he could smile, he is.”

Bowser has a team of SVPD employees who help take care of him. Including giving him some special treats for his 1-year anniversary with the department.

"We call SVPD a family," Hiser said. "We take care of our officers, our civilians, our employees, our volunteers, and now we take care of Bowser. He's part of our family, too.”

He says the cold-blooded officer is having a warm effect on the department.

"He has a calming effect, and so I've encouraged our officers, after they've maybe had a hard call for service or something, before they take the next call, take five minutes and throw some romaine lettuce out to Bowser, and watch him eat."

When he’s not helping other officers, he works to connect the community with the department.

Hiser says he and the team are working to create more campaigns for Bowser since the community has shown support for Bowser.

----

