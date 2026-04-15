Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

New mission for Fort Huachuca, Ciscomani announces

Space Force contingent expected
fort0415.png
KGUN 9 File
New mission at Fort Huachuca announced by Congressman Juan Ciscomani.
fort0415.png
Posted

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca is getting a new mission that should help ensure its place as a key to the Sierra Vista economy.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s office announced the new mission, mentioned the Secretary of the Air Force, but was not specific about the nature of the new mission or about any timeline for when it would become operational..

However, Ciscomani has been working to secure a Space Force mission for Fort Huachuca.

Fort Huachuca is home to the Army’s Intelligence School. Its intelligence mission also includes a lot of sophisticated electronics work.

With large numbers of active duty military as well as civilian workers, Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in Cochise County, and a key to the economy of Sierra Vista.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox