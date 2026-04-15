New mission for Fort Huachuca, Ciscomani announces

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca is getting a new mission that should help ensure its place as a key to the Sierra Vista economy.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s office announced the new mission, mentioned the Secretary of the Air Force, but was not specific about the nature of the new mission or about any timeline for when it would become operational..

However, Ciscomani has been working to secure a Space Force mission for Fort Huachuca.

Fort Huachuca is home to the Army’s Intelligence School. Its intelligence mission also includes a lot of sophisticated electronics work.

With large numbers of active duty military as well as civilian workers, Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in Cochise County, and a key to the economy of Sierra Vista.

