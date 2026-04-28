Historic Dragoon ranch owner saves property, helps crews battle the Triangle 2 Fire

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Dragoon Road, burn marks and pink slurry from planes show where crews stopped the forward progress of the Triangle 2 fire. One of the first people to battle the Triangle Two Fire in Dragoon was the owner of the historic Triangle T Ranch, Linda Kelly.

Related: 'Triangle Fire' east of Benson burning at 23 acres; forward progress stopped

"We saw smoke," she said. "We went down there and saw the fire, and we were using our water truck with our water to try to keep the fire back. We didn't want it to cross that road, because then you get into all our buildings and horses and the regular part of the ranch."

The ranch keeps 1,000 gallons of water on site in case of an emergency since the property does not have a well.

"Just from the beginning, I just thought that was something necessary. This is over 100 year old ranch. It's very historic, and it has its pluses, and the minuses are, we haul all our water, and so we don't have piped-in water of any sort. So we have to have those kind of precautions just all the time," Kelly said. "We automatically do that. We see smoke. We're going with our water trucks, and that has come into use several times to put out a fire, and it is armed with a fire hose."

Kelly said they have not had a fire on their property, but staying prepared helps them and the fire crews. She says they try to help since it can take the local fire districts time to get to them. The closest to the ranch is Sunsites-Pearce Fire District.

"They come and go as they need to. We don't open or close our property to the fire department at all, and I just stay connected with them a little bit. I try to stay out of their way, but I was told there's still some hot spots, so they're going to be keeping an eye on everything," Kelly said.

Fire crews were seen at Triangle T Ranch throughout the day.

"I thought that the fire crews and everybody were very organized. They knew what they were doing, and they had, as far as I could tell, as good of control as you could on that fire," Kelly said.

Incident Commander and Sunsites Pearce Fire District Fire Chief Levi Gardner said crews will be mopping up and watching for hotspots overnight and tomorrow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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