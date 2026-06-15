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Fire breaks out on Catalina Mountains near Pucsh Ridge

A small fire could be seen Sunday evening on the Catalina mountains, crews are beginning efforts to contain it
PUSCH RIDGE FIRE
KGUN 9
PUSCH RIDGE FIRE
Posted

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small fire could be seen from the Catalina Mountains near Pusch Ridge Sunday evening.

The USDA tells us there are "confirmed starts" in the area, and that firefighters are monitoring a nearby storm cell as it makes it's way across the mountain.

With rain expected to continue in the area, the USDA also says it will change nearby vegitation reception to the flames.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide you with more information as it becomes available.

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