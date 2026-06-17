"Community win:" Aluminum Dynamics pulls back on Benson recycling plant, citing differences with state leaders

COCHISE COUNY, AZ — Aluminum Dynamics announced Tuesday it is pulling back on plans to build a recycling plant off Highway 80 and Seventh Street in Benson, saying differences with some Arizona state leaders risked construction.

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Aluminum Dynamics halts Benson recycling plant plans

The company will build the plant at a different location, though that site has not been announced.

The announcement drew excitement from community members who had opposed the plant since its proposal.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Aluminum Dynamics gets final permit for Benson recycling plant despite local opposition

Misty Bloom, co-founder of the nonprofit Health Over Wealth Benson, said the news came as a surprise.

"We're in shock... we're totally in shock. It's a David Vs. Goliath story," Bloom said.

Marc Monroy

Health Over Wealth Benson brought a lawsuit against the city and Aluminum Dynamics, claiming the city illegally approved a permit for the project. It is still unclear what will happen to the appeal. Bloom said she plans to speak with her attorney about next steps.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Cochise County residents protest over aluminum recycling plant in Benson

"We couldn't imagine living in a Benson with a bunch of pollution," Bloom said.

"When we found out they were coming, we instantly recognized this as a possible threat to our health," Bloom said.

"Right now we love that there is a lot of civic engagement," Bloom said.

Marc Monroy

Across the street from the construction site, Benson Feed and Supply owner Derrick Fenn said he is relieved after worrying about what the plant would do to the environment and the local water supply.

"We didn't want it here," Fenn said.

"I hope this serves as a catalyst to keep the community engaged and participating and involved," Fenn said.

Bloom reflected on the community effort that led to the outcome.

"This has been just us winging it and hoping it sticks, and it looks like it stuck,"Bloom said.

The city of Benson declined to comment, saying it plays a neutral role in decisions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to thisplatform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on allplatforms for fairness and accuracy.

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