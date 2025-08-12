Cochise County residents protest over aluminum recycling plant in Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County residents took a stand outside the Benson Council Chambers Monday night, protesting and calling for city council members to take action against Aluminum Dynamics, a recycling plant being built in their backyard.

It's been the talk of the town the last month, concerning many residents about the health effects this plant could have on themselves and the environment.

Pomerene resident Brendan Tammetta says he showed up to support his neighbors.

“It is going in without the consent of the people. It went through planning and zoning and after that it never went to council vote," Tammetta said.

Committee for a Better Benson had petitions circling to recall the mayor and council.

"We're finding out more and more every time we come to these meetings. It's almost like a shocker and it's to the point where we're already frustrated with the council. We need to have actual transparency," Tammetta said. "They're not representing us and we need people that actually will, and that's why we're asking for a recall."

Benson City Manager Greg Volker says this is not an issue the city council can decide.

“It is a by-right that they have the right to put their business here in the city of Benson," Volker said.

Kathryn Townsend, Committee for a Better Benson Chairperson, is pleading for more transparency.

“We believe that they invited Aluminum Dynamics and then are telling people that Aluminum Dynamics has a right to be here and a right to build in spite of the fact that planning and zoning had to give them a conditional use permit and no one has a right to a conditional use permit," Townsend said.

Volker says Aluminum Dynamics chose Benson based on their needs, which is why they got the necessary city permits.

“There’s nothing in state statute or city code that can stop a piece of property that’s already been zoned, because that zoning has already been approved by the city council previously, and then reaffirmed through the general development plan," Volker said.

Protesters like Dianna Moore, Townsend and Tammetta, say they want to be heard and want more clarity.

"They just haven't done enough research, they're just rushing it through and I'm pretty upset," Moore said. "We don't know if it could be poisonous and do harm to our children."

Tammetta says he's concerned about water usage and the air quality, especially with his mother-in-law living in an RV park nearby.

“So can you imagine just people having all the asthmatics just right across the street from them in that condition?" Tammetta mentioned.

According to Volker, it is possible to revisit the planning and zoning regulations in the future.

"We're always looking at making sure that our future is better. These have always been good individuals that do express themselves. They are being listened to. We're going to make sure we do our best for the city and community," Volker said. "Cause that’s what we’re really about is the citizens and people who live here. But we can’t change the past and we can’t change the previously zoned piece of property when the business came here to develop it," Volker said.

The next step for the plant to move forward on the project is getting a permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

The public hearing is set for August 21 at 6 p.m. in the Benson High School cafeteria.

Townsend says the goal is to collect all petition signatures by the end of September.

“Honestly with all my heart believe that they thought that they could do this and there was not going to be any meaningful push back," Townsend said. "And I think we can be successful."

