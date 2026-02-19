Aluminum Dynamics gets final permit for Benson recycling plant despite local opposition

Aluminum Dynamics has received the final permit needed from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to continue building and ultimately operate an aluminum recycling plant in Benson.

The permit approval has drawn criticism from local advocacy group Health Over Wealth Benson, which is suing both Aluminum Dynamics and the City of Benson over the project.

"They're not listening to the people that they were created to protect," said Crystal Anderson, treasurer for Health Over Wealth Benson.

Anderson said emails and comments submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency and ADEQ went unnoticed during the permitting process.

"The sheer disappointment in an agency that's supposed to be protecting the people," Anderson commented.

ADEQ officials said they modified the final air quality permit based on public feedback received during the review process.

Anderson expressed concerns about air quality impacts from the facility.

"Any of the pollutants that it emits, it's going to go ahead and just sit here like a fishbowl, and we're all going to be breathing it in," Anderson said. “There’s a potential to emit tons of pollutants every year.”

To protect public health and the environment, ADEQ said the permit requires mandatory monitoring, record keeping, reporting and periodic ADEQ inspections, plus enforcement processes.

Anderson also raised concerns about water usage and potential impacts to local aquifers.

"It's going to suck a lot of water out, and therefore, weakening our aquifers and causing more fissures," Anderson said. “It’s more than a Benson issue. I feel like it’s an Arizona issue considering that the San Pedro feeds into the Gila. I feel like anything that’s sitting on the ground and soaking through rain, water saturating it, is going to cause major problems.”

ADEQ said discharges from the Aluminum Dynamics plant are covered under two other permits designed to protect the San Pedro River from treated wastewater impacts.

"Anything that lands or settles and gets washed through our river, it's going to enter into the ground, and that's going to go past Benson," Anderson said.

The Environmental Protection Agency met with ADEQ to ensure the permit protects public health and the environment, according to ADEQ. The EPA also conducted a required 45-day review of the permit.

Anderson warned that approving this project could set a precedent for other industrial developments.

"If we allow a company like this to come in and use our resources, other companies are going to also jump on that wagon," Anderson said.

ADEQ said Aluminum Dynamics expects construction to last 12 to 18 months. KGUN 9’s Andrew Christiansen reached out to the Benson Mayor and City Council, but only heard back from Councilman Mark Romero. He said he is not going to comment on the permit.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

——-

Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9. Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

