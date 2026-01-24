Aluminum Dynamics brings 90 jobs to Benson, with a hiring event this weekend

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aluminum Dynamics is building an aluminum recycling plant in Benson after receiving its proposed final air permit in December. With contractors working on the plant, the company is moving forward with building its team.

Bill Glaser, operations manager for Aluminum Dynamics Inc., says they are bringing about 90 jobs to Benson.

"We utilize those individuals for open parts inspection, for the layout, learning the layout and the operations and how the equipment's constructed," said Bill Glaser, operations manager at Aluminum Dynamics, Inc.

This is why Aluminum Dynamics is starting the hiring process now, hosting application days this weekend in Benson.

"We find that this investment in the employees early on pays dividends when it comes time to operate," Glaser said.

Glaser says there's something for every skill level, and they're using the weekend to collect applications. The goal is conducting interviews next month.

"The people in Benson have been very, very welcoming. They have been friendly. The workforce that we anticipate to get from the local community seems to be great," Glaser said.

The team of 90 employees will be built over the next six months. Completion of the construction is estimated for November.

"Cans will come in from the north. Will be processed through the facility. The finished slabs will come out of the south end of the building," Glaser said.

The application event is at the Benson Unified School District cafeteria Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

