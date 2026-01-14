Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Up to 90 jobs up for grabs at Aluminum Dynamics hiring event in Benson

Up to 90 jobs are up for grabs in Benson later this month at the Aluminum Dynamics hiring event, Jan. 24 and 25.

The planned recycling plant will be hiring for positions that include electrical maintenance, mechanical maintenance, operations, metallurgy, construction, manufacturing, shipping, equipment operations and administration.

According to a news release from Aluminum Dynamics, the majority of the jobs will only require a high school degree or GED. Some of the more technical jobs will require a four-year degree or equivalent experience.

A group of 13 team members at the Benson location will be instructing new hires. The company also plans to work with the local community college on programs geared toward metal manufacturing.

The hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the Benson Unified School District Cafeteria, 360 S. Patagonia St.

