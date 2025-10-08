Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AG Kris Mayes hosts town hall about proposed aluminum recycling plant

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes
BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is hosting a town hall about the proposed aluminum recycling coming to Benson.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear public comments and opinions about the Aluminum Dynamics recycling plant. Aluminum Dynamics has received a conditional use permit to begin ground work at the site, located off Highway 80. They are waiting for a decision on their permit from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The town hall will be at the Benson Unified School District multipurpose room, 360 S Patagonia St. Click here to RSVP.

Growing Pains: Aluminum recycling plant causing mixed feelings in Benson, separating the city and residents

NOT STAYING QUIET: ADEQ public hearing for the Aluminum recycling plant in Benson was full of opposition

