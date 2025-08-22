NOT STAYING QUIET: ADEQ public hearing for the Aluminum recycling plant in Benson was full of opposition

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality hosted its required public hearing for Aluminum Dynamics' proposed Aluminum recycling plant in Benson on Thursday.

The room was filled mostly with people who were against the plant being built in the city.

"We have to realize that this problem, this one issue, is going to ruin our city," one of the speakers said during the meeting.

Officials with the ADEQ were in the room, but could not respond to any of the questions or comments posed by the public. The purpose of the meeting was to allow verbal comments to be officially submitted to the ADEQ. Thursday was the last day for comments to be submitted for this permit.

ADEQ is required to hear from the public during the permitting process. Aluminum Dynamics is seeking an air quality permit.

Kristin Bidegain was one of the residents to speak at the meeting.

“I have felt that it's important for us to speak out on this because, unfortunately, our local government let the community down by not doing their research on this company and what all this plant entails,” she said.

Many of the concerns focused on the possible air pollutants and contamination of the groundwater.

"After learning of the location and the requirements of this plant to apply for a Title five air permit and learning more about what that air permit requires, there's a heightened concern for what this plant will be polluting into our air, as well as potentially our river," Bidegain said.

Anyone who spoke on Thursday or submitted written comments by midnight on Aug. 21 will receive a written response from the ADEQ.

Officals with the ADEQ say public comments are taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to issue a permit.

The ADEQ doesn't have a time frame for when they'll make a decision. If they decide to issue the permit, the EPA will have to agree with their findings for the final permit to be issued.

