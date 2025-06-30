Growing Pains: Aluminum recycling plant causing mixed feelings in Benson, separating the city and residents

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aluminum Dynamics is working on opening a recycling plant in Benson, near Highway 80 and 7th Street, raising concerns for some of the residents in Benson.

Residents say they are worried about the environmental impacts a facility like this will have, considering the proximity to the San Pedro River. The residents presented concerns to Cochise County Reporter Alexis Ramanjulu.

City of Benson City Manager Greg Volker confirmed Aluminum Dynamics is going through the process to open. Volker says this is an opportunity for economic growth.

"When businesses come to town and they pay taxes, and they have employees that work in the town, and they pay taxes as well, all that supports the infrastructure and supports the community,” said City Manager Greg Volker.

He says Aluminium Dynamics approached the city over a year ago about their plans and has its city permits for heavy industry. He notes the zoning requirements have been established for decades, and the city cannot dictate whether or not a business comes to the area as long as it acquires the proper permits. Aluminium Dynamics is currently waiting for its state permits.

"Nothing is guaranteed with them coming into town, they still have to get the required air quality permit from (the) Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ),” Volker said.

According to Volker, the company wanted to be near a railroad so it could easily transfer the melted aluminum to a different facility for the recycling process to continue.

As Aluminium Dynamics is currently doing groundwork to get started, KGUN 9 reached out to Aluminium Dynamics and their parent company Steele Dynamics. The company has not responded.

Local farmer Molly Shanahan says she was planning to purchase a farm 3.2 miles away from where the plant will be, but now she's reconsidering.

"If the plant continues to move forward, I am just going to have to give up on the plan I've been working on for my career for the last five years, because I will not be able to buy this farm,” Shanahan said.

Her biggest concern is the aluminum dust.

"Growing vegetables for a living, which is already really difficult to do with pristine soil, and so if the soil is becoming toxic, or has the potential to become toxic, I should say that's not even a risk I'm able to take,” Shanahan said.

Before the ADEQ issues a permit, they have to hold two public comment sessions, which are anticipated to happen this summer.

"I think more people should know about it, because this does have an environmental impact on this community. It is too close to town,” said concerned resident Stephen Moran. “I don't think anybody who lives in an area says I want dirty polluting industries in my community. And I feel in my opinion, I feel that's what they are.”

When I asked Volker about the concerns, he says to trust the process.

"The City of Benson encourages economic development," Volker said. "The City of Benson encourages the following the rules that are established and set by the city council, but we also trust the state systems, the regulatory systems, to ensure that any business community town is safe and safe and equitable for the community.”

