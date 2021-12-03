Where to see light displays and find holiday events in the Old Pueblo

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some Tucson traditions have been canceled due to COVID, including the Annual Parade of Lights & Festival, but most are still happening on schedule.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Dec. 11 - Dec. 26

Open daily 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | drive-thru night on Dec. 26.

The Winterhaven Festival began in 1949 and is one of the longest running festivals of this kind in the country. Every home decorates for the holidays, allowing visitors to stroll up and down the neighborhood streets at their leisure taking in the holiday sights and lights. The Festival is free to attend. A donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is requested.

ZooLights 2020: Holiday Magic

Reid Park Zoo (3400 Zoo Court)

Dec. 3 - Dec. 30

Glittering lights illuminate the Zoo grounds with the sounds of the season flowing throughout the Zoo. Enjoy "falling snow" and visits with Santa through December 23. Sweet treats, and hot chocolate (with or without spirits!) accompany the thousands of glowing lights and lighted animals displays.

Wanderland: A Holiday Garden Stroll

Tucson Botanical Gardens (2150 North Alvernon Way)

Dec. 3 - Jan. 2

Enjoy a stroll among more than 3,000 luminarias, over a dozen Korean lanterns, elegant poinsettias, a 10’ tall succulent tree, a colorful array of LED lighting, and festive holiday music. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (closed on 12/24, 12/25, and 1/1)

Tohono Chul: Holiday Nights

Tohono Chul Gardens (7366 Paseo del Norte)

December 10 & 11 | 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

December 17 & 18 | 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens. Who can resist a sing-along or viewing the stars through a telescope? You’re sure to enjoy the many distinct performances located throughout the gardens while you sip hot chocolate and enjoy tasty treats!

Miracle on Congress

278 E. Congress St

Dec. 3 - Dec. 19

A pop-up holiday experience in Downtown Tucson, featuring free visits with Santa and a free scoop of ice cream for the kids. See Santa Fridays & Saturdays, 4:00 p.m. -6: 30 p.m. and Sundays, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.. Visitors are encouraged to bring a food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

4th Avenue Winter Street Fair

Dec. 11-12

10:00 a.m. - Dusk

This is a great place to find unique gifts for holiday gift-giving! The fair hosts artists from around the world, and features local entertainment stages, children’s activities and food from 40+ food concessionaires. Admission to the festival is free.