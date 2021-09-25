It's back! Winterhaven Festival of Lights returns for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Something we've all been waiting for, Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back this year!

The 71st annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back after having been canceled and the city of Tucson denying the permit for the festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID variants still present, Winterhaven says the outdoor festival may be at a lower risk of spreading the virus.

We want to assure you all that we will do everything in our powers to follow city guidelines and to make sure this event is held in the safest possible manner. We will continue to update the community as the planning process continues and will advise all residents if any changes in city regulations force us to alter our plans in any way. I hope you all are as excited as us that this great event is back on the calendar. We will do our best to make it the best Festival ever. Please start planning your holiday decorations and let’s all work together to make this a safe and festive event. Winterhaven Festival Chair, John Lansdale

The festival dates will be December 11-26 everyday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. with the drive-thru night scheduled for December 26.

