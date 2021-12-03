"Miracle On Congress Street" kicks off today

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
That's because "Miracle On Congress Street," is kicking off today.
Kids can meet good ol' St. Nick and enjoy a scoop of candy cane ice cream for free.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The event goes on till December 19.
You can visit Santa from 4 p.m- 6:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday.
As well as 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter