"Miracle On Congress Street" kicks off today

"Miracle On Congress Street" starts today
(credit: Downtown Tucson Partnership/Facebook)
Miracle on Congress Street holiday display
Posted at 6:50 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 08:50:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

That's because "Miracle On Congress Street," is kicking off today.

Kids can meet good ol' St. Nick and enjoy a scoop of candy cane ice cream for free.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The event goes on till December 19.

You can visit Santa from 4 p.m- 6:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday.

As well as 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.
