2021 Parade of Lights & Festival canceled due to COVID-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Parade of Lights & Festival has been canceled.
According to the Downtown Tucson website, the festival was shut down "due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant and the immense concerns of crowding."
In previous years, the festival including a parade of lights downtown and a tree lighting ceremony.
