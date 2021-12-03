2021 Parade of Lights & Festival canceled due to COVID-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Parade of Lights & Festival has been canceled.

According to the Downtown Tucson website, the festival was shut down "due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant and the immense concerns of crowding."

In previous years, the festival including a parade of lights downtown and a tree lighting ceremony.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

