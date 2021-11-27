Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

'Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic' set to return to Reid Park Zoo Dec. 3

items.[0].image.alt
Reid Park Zoo
Zoo Lights
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 18:47:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A popular family-friendly event featuring thousands of twinkling lights is returning for the holiday season. 'Zoo Lights 2021: Holiday Magic' is set to return at Reid Park Zoo next month!

Zoo Lights will start with a members-only night December 2, following that the attraction will be open from December 3-23 with Encore Nights Dec. 26-30 between 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. every night.

Several lights will illuminate throughout the zoo, through the evening guests can enjoy the following:

  • Falling snow
  • Visits with Santa through Dec. 23
  • Festive entertainment
  • Sweet treats, and hot chocolate
  • Thousands of glowing lights and lighted animals displays
  • The great feeling of knowing your ticket purchase helps save wild animals and wild places

Tickets are available online for the following:

  • $11 for Adults (ages 15–61)
  • $9 for Seniors (ages 62+)
  • $7 for Children (ages 2-14)
  • Children 1-year-old or younger enter free

Those who bring two cans of food for the Community Food Bank, a dog or cat toy or food for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a new and unwrapped toy for La Frontera will receive $1 off admission.

For more information about Zoo Lights or a detailed schedule, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!