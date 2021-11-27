'Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic' set to return to Reid Park Zoo Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A popular family-friendly event featuring thousands of twinkling lights is returning for the holiday season. 'Zoo Lights 2021: Holiday Magic' is set to return at Reid Park Zoo next month!
Zoo Lights will start with a members-only night December 2, following that the attraction will be open from December 3-23 with Encore Nights Dec. 26-30 between 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. every night.
Several lights will illuminate throughout the zoo, through the evening guests can enjoy the following:
- Falling snow
- Visits with Santa through Dec. 23
- Festive entertainment
- Sweet treats, and hot chocolate
- Thousands of glowing lights and lighted animals displays
- The great feeling of knowing your ticket purchase helps save wild animals and wild places
Tickets are available online for the following:
- $11 for Adults (ages 15–61)
- $9 for Seniors (ages 62+)
- $7 for Children (ages 2-14)
- Children 1-year-old or younger enter free
Those who bring two cans of food for the Community Food Bank, a dog or cat toy or food for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a new and unwrapped toy for La Frontera will receive $1 off admission.
For more information about Zoo Lights or a detailed schedule, click here.
----
