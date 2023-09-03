What's happening this Labor Day weekend in Tucson | Sept. 2-4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're trying to make the most of this Labor Day weekend, there's plenty happening around Pima County.
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Chillin at the Chul
- Free
- 5 - 9 p.m.
- Tohono Chul Park 7366 Paseo del Norte
- Movies in Marana
- Free
- 6 - 9 p.m.
- Marana Pool at Ora Mae Harn Park
- University of Arizona Football versus Northern Arizona University at Arizona Stadium
- Tickets range from $5 - $130
- 7 - 8:30 p.m.
- 545 N National Champion Drive
- Desert Moon Blues & Fusion
- $10 lesson and social
- 7:30 - 8 p.m.
- 8 - 11 p.m. social dance
- 3131 N. Cherry Ave.
- Baba Marimba at Monterey Court
- $10 tickets
- 7 - 10 p.m.
- Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Labor Day Sunday Chivo Falls Run
- Free
- 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Chivo Falls - Redington Pass
- Labor Day Weekend at Omni Tucson National Resort
- 9 a.m. NCAAF Watch Party at Legends Bar & Grill
- 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Poolside cookout at Sweet Water Pool
- 12 p.m. Water Balloon toss at Norville Lawn
- 7 p.m. Yappy Hour at Legends Bar & Grill
- 7:30 p.m. Nostalgia Sundays at Legends Bar & Grill
Tucson Comic Con
- $13 tickets
- Exhibit floor hours 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Programming hours 10 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.
- HoCo Pool Party with Daytrails
- Free
- 3 - 6 p.m.
- Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
- Puddle of Mudd at Rialto Thatre
- Tickets range from $60 - $193
- 5 - 8 p.m.
- Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
- West African Dance with JujuBey
- $10 class fee, $5 musician donation
- 5:45 - 7:30 p.m.
- Movement Culture, 2512 E. 6th St.
- Labor Day Pre Party at The Maverick
- 7 p.m.
- The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Labor Day Loveland Tradition
- 7 p.m.
- Che's Lounge, 350 N. 4th Ave.
Monday, Sept. 4
- Saguaro National Park Labor Day 8-Miler
- Price varies
- 5:30 a.m. - 8-mile rolling start begins, with prize money start at 6:30 a.m.
- 6:35 a.m. - 5k Start
- 8:45 a.m. or so awards ceremony
- Saguaro National Park East 3693 South Old Spanish Trail Tucson
- Mt. Lemmon Labor Day Cruise
- Free
- 6:30 a.m.
- 8845 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- International Wildlife Museum Labor Day
- Ticket prices range from free to $12
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
- IBT’s Monday Morning Madness
- $15 table reservation tickets
- Seating at 10:30 a.m.
- Show is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Labor Day Weekend at Omni Tucson National Resort
- 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Poolside cookout at Sweet Water Pool
- Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Tap Room Labor Day Concert
- 4:30 - 7 p.m.
- 11835 N. Oracle Rd. #101, Oro Valley, Ariz. 85737
- Congress Cookout Labor Day Special with the Nod Squad
- Free
- 5 p.m.
- Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
Whatever you end up doing Labor Day weekend, please enjoy it safely and responsibly.
