Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

What's happening this Labor Day weekend in Tucson | Sept. 2-4

Includes free and ticketed events
Events this Labor Day weekend America Flag National Red Labor Day Usa White
Copyright by MaxPixel
MaxPixel's contributors
-
Events this Labor Day weekend America Flag National Red Labor Day Usa White
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 21:04:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're trying to make the most of this Labor Day weekend, there's plenty happening around Pima County.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • Labor Day Sunday Chivo Falls Run
    • Free
    • 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Chivo Falls - Redington Pass
  • Labor Day Weekend at Omni Tucson National Resort
    • 9 a.m. NCAAF Watch Party at Legends Bar & Grill
    • 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Poolside cookout at Sweet Water Pool
    • 12 p.m. Water Balloon toss at Norville Lawn
    • 7 p.m. Yappy Hour at Legends Bar & Grill
    • 7:30 p.m. Nostalgia Sundays at Legends Bar & Grill

  • Tucson Comic Con

    • $13 tickets
    • Exhibit floor hours 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Programming hours 10 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.
  • HoCo Pool Party with Daytrails
    • Free
    • 3 - 6 p.m.
    • Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
  • Puddle of Mudd at Rialto Thatre
  • West African Dance with JujuBey
    • $10 class fee, $5 musician donation
    • 5:45 - 7:30 p.m.
    • Movement Culture, 2512 E. 6th St.
  • Labor Day Pre Party at The Maverick
    • 7 p.m.
    • The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • Labor Day Loveland Tradition
    • 7 p.m.
    • Che's Lounge, 350 N. 4th Ave.

Monday, Sept. 4

  • Saguaro National Park Labor Day 8-Miler
    • Price varies
    • 5:30 a.m. - 8-mile rolling start begins, with prize money start at 6:30 a.m.
    • 6:35 a.m. - 5k Start
    • 8:45 a.m. or so awards ceremony
    • Saguaro National Park East 3693 South Old Spanish Trail Tucson
  • Mt. Lemmon Labor Day Cruise
    • Free
    • 6:30 a.m.
    • 8845 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • International Wildlife Museum Labor Day
    • Ticket prices range from free to $12
    • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
  • IBT’s Monday Morning Madness
    • $15 table reservation tickets
    • Seating at 10:30 a.m.
    • Show is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Labor Day Weekend at Omni Tucson National Resort

    • 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Poolside cookout at Sweet Water Pool
  • Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Tap Room Labor Day Concert
    • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
    • 11835 N. Oracle Rd. #101, Oro Valley, Ariz. 85737
  • Congress Cookout Labor Day Special with the Nod Squad
    • Free
    • 5 p.m.
    • Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Whatever you end up doing Labor Day weekend, please enjoy it safely and responsibly.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!