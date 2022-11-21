'Adopt 'til you drop' at Pima Animal Care Center this Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If hitting the sales the day after Thanksgiving isn't your thing, Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) suggests you "adopt 'til you drop" instead.

The PACC is holding a Black Friday adoption event on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with adoption incentives, including:



"Doorbuster Deal" prize giveaways

"Spotlight Specials" highlighting pets that have had a long stay at PACC

Free adoptions (a $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs)

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt dogs,” said Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler. “Our incentives are a fun way to bring people to the shelter and get them interested in adopting, but the real gift is giving a home to a pet in need.”

PACC representatives also say they have a need for fosters, for pets as young as two weeks. That's part of the shelter's "Home for the Holidays" push, that includes a blanket-and-hot-chocolate giveaway for the first 20 people who sign up to foster a pet during the event.

The PACC is closed to the public Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, with adjusted hours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Black Friday to accommodate the event.

Pima Animal Care Center



4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

(520) 724-5900

More info at pima.gov/animalcare

