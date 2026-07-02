Where to find fireworks displays in Southern Arizona

Southern Arizona residents will have no shortage of places to celebrate Independence Day, with fireworks displays planned from Tucson to Douglas.

Most public celebrations are set to take place on Saturday, July 4.

Not sure where to go?

Here are some options:

Pima County

- Casino Del Sol. The holiday weekend gets an early start on Friday, when Casino Del Sol hosts its annual anniversary celebration. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

- Diamonds in the Sky – Kino Sports Complex. Pima County's annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration returns to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, on Saturday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the Sun Belt College League All-Star Game beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow immediately after the game. Admission is one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

- "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration. The City of Tucson's annual fireworks display will once again illuminate the sky above Sentinel Peak on Saturday. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., with public viewing available from the west parking lots of the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., Tucson. Parking opens at 7 p.m.

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- Marana Star-Spangled Spectacular. Marana's annual celebration runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. Live entertainment, family activities and food vendors lead up to the 9 p.m. fireworks show.

- Oro Valley July 4 Celebration. Festivities at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, begin at 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks and family activities. Fireworks are scheduled from 9 to 9:20 p.m.

- Sahuarita Stars & Stripes. Sahuarita's celebration takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. The evening concludes with the town's signature hybrid drone and fireworks show beginning around 9 p.m.

Cochise County

- Sierra Vista Fourth of July Celebration. One of the county's biggest Independence Day celebrations returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Activities begin at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the day with live entertainment, food vendors and family activities. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m., with festivities continuing until 11 p.m.

- Douglas Fourth of July Celebration. Douglas will host its annual celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, 2305 E. 10th St., Douglas. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with food, music and activities leading up to the fireworks display at approximately 8:15 p.m. Organizers note the fireworks time could change slightly depending on weather conditions.

- Bisbee Fourth of July Celebration. Bisbee's Independence Day festivities center around the Warren Ballpark and Warren District, 99 Arizona St., Bisbee. A community parade begins in the morning, followed by activities throughout the day. The fireworks show is scheduled for dusk, around 8:30 p.m., and can be viewed from several locations throughout the Warren neighborhood.

- Tombstone Fourth of July Celebration. Tombstone's celebration takes place at Medigovich Field, 12th Street and Toughnut Street, Tombstone, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event includes live music, vendors, family activities and concludes with a fireworks display at dusk, approximately 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.

- Benson Fourth of July Celebration. Benson's annual Independence Day celebration will be held at the Benson Sports Complex, 700 W. Union St., Benson. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food vendors, live entertainment and family activities before the fireworks display lights up the sky at 9 p.m.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

