Going to A Mountain for July 4 fireworks? Here's what you need to know: Road closures, free parking, more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people are expected to gather in and around downtown Tucson this weekend as the City of Tucson prepares for its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration over "A" Mountain.

The city's 29th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, sponsored by Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment Group, will light up the sky beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with fireworks launching from "A" Mountain (Sentinel Peak Park), weather permitting.

For those planning to attend, city officials are encouraging people to arrive early, take advantage of free parking and public transit, and be prepared for several road closures around the mountain.

Where to watch

The Tucson Convention Center (TCC) Parking Lot B will open for free public viewing beginning at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on site throughout the evening.

Additional free parking and viewing will be available at the City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress St., beginning at 6 p.m.

City officials remind visitors that tailgating is not allowed in the City-State Garage or TCC garages. Cooking, grilling, barbecuing and alcohol consumption are prohibited. TCC Lots A and C will be available for parking only.

Road closures

Drivers should expect traffic restrictions around Sentinel Peak before and after the fireworks show.

The city says the following roads will be closed:



Mission Road between Star Pass Boulevard and Congress Street

Bella Vista Road

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 frontage roads near "A" Mountain

The Tucson Police Department will direct traffic and manage access to the base of the mountain throughout the event.

In addition, Sentinel Peak Park and Sentinel Peak Road will close at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3. The area will reopen to pedestrians and bicyclists at sunrise on Sunday, July 5, while vehicle access will resume at 11 a.m.

Public transit available

Officials are encouraging people to skip the traffic by using Tucson's free transit system.

The Sun Link streetcar will operate on its normal Saturday schedule from 8 a.m. until midnight, providing service to the Granada/Cushing Street and Mercado District stops near the event.

Sun Tran buses will also operate on a normal Saturday schedule.

Fire safety preparations

Because the fireworks are launched from the mountain, the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Water will once again soak surrounding vegetation before the show to reduce wildfire risk.

Fire crews will remain on scene during and after the fireworks display, while Tucson police officers will handle crowd and traffic control.

Taking it with you

The city is also reminding families who watch the fireworks from parks, roadside pullouts or open lots to help keep Tucson clean by taking trash home or using nearby waste containers.

Officials say disposing of litter and legal fireworks debris properly helps keep neighborhoods and public spaces clean for everyone.

For more details about the July 4 fireworks, click here to visit City of Tucson's official site.