Mother's Day weekend in Tucson: 5K, brunch, and the first Asian Night Market

TUCSON — With warmer weather on the way, why not kick off Mother's Day weekend with a family fun run or brunch in the garden? And the fun doesn’t stop there — this weekend is packed with neighborhood events for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of our top picks:

(MARANA) Mother's Day 5K and Fun Run - There are plenty of ways to celebrate the moms in your life this Mother’s Day. If your mom enjoys staying active, Marana Parks and Recreation will host its annual #RUNMARANA Mother’s Day 5K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, May 10, at 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m., followed by the free kids' fun run at 9 a.m. More information here.

KGUN 9's Marana reporter Madison Thomas has the preview:

Mother's Day 5K and fun run this Saturday in Marana

(MIDTOWN) Mother's Day brunch at Tucson Botanical Gardens - This Sunday, guests can stop by Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill, located within the Tucson Botanical Gardens, for a special Mother’s Day brunch.

Chef Carlos Guerrero will serve a charcuterie board, smoked salmon with cream cheese on a bagel, and a complimentary “mock-mosa,” all in a peaceful garden setting.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. More information here.

KGUN 9's Maria Staubs tells us more:

Mother's Day brunch at Tucson Botanical Gardens

(NORTHSIDE) Asian Night Market - The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, in partnership with Tucson Foodie, is hosting its first-ever Asian Night Market.

The free event will feature 14 food vendors, traditional Asian dances and arts and crafts vendors.

It takes place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1288 W. River Road in Tucson. More information here.

KGUN 9's Andrew Christiansen has what to expect:

Chinese Cultural Center hosting Asian Night Market Saturday

(SOUTH TUCSON) Bada-Bing Bada-Boom - Bada Bing Bada Boom, now open in the city of South Tucson, is inviting families to check out its one-of-a-kind combination of pizzeria, arcade and life-size character showcase.

The city celebrated the grand opening on Friday, May 2.

Bada Bing Bada Boom is located at 2331 S. Fourth Ave. in South Tucson. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and until 9 p.m. on Sunday. More information here.

KGUN 9's South Tucson reporter Reyna Preciado bada-brings us a preview:

New business unveils arcade, pizzeria, and life-size characters in South Tucson

(EASTSIDE) Blossom and bond with mom - Celebrate Mother’s Day a little early at Park Place Mall with Blossom and Bond with Mom on Saturday, May 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, memory-making moments and giveaways. The first 100 moms to arrive at noon can take part in a bouquet-making activity. Pre-registered guests will receive a free gift and be entered into a raffle for a Park Place gift basket.