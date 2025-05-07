Mother's Day 5K and fun run this Saturday in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are lots of ways to celebrate the moms in your life this Mother’s Day, but if your mom likes staying active, Marana Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Mother’s Day 5K and Fun Run.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 10 at Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road.



7 a.m. Check-in begins

8 a.m. 5K

9 a.m. Free kids’ fun run

9:05 a.m. Toast to moms

The 5k race will run along the Santa Cruz River path. Registration is $35, the fee increases to $40 on the day of the event. Registration includes race entry, finisher medal, custom bib and raffle participation.

The kids’ free fun run is half a mile and is for kids 12 and under.

In addition to the races, there will also be face painting, a photo booth, inflatables, games and a toast to moms.