New family-friendly attraction opens in the city of South Tucson

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bada Bing Bada Boom, now open in the city of South Tucson, is welcoming families to experience a one-of-a-kind pizzeria, arcade, and showcase for life-size characters.

The nostalgic atmosphere is the catalyst for family fun intended for all ages. From life-size superheroes to Ghostbusters' "Slimer," the captivating figures make this a unique one-stop shop for food, drinks, and games.

Reyna Preciado

The city of South Tucson celebrated the grand opening on Friday, May 2, by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the mayor, members of the city council, and the city manager, joined by the community. Many well-known South Tucson businesses are known for the food, but this location shows potential to attract more than meal-time regulars.

Denelle Veselik

Bada Bing Bada Boom is located on 2331 S. 4th Ave. in South Tucson. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, hours are extended to 10 p.m. On Sunday, it closes at 9 p.m. It's closed on Tuesdays for now while the business navigates this new beginning.