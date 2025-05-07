Treat your mom with brunch and blooms at the Tucson Botanical Garden for Mother's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is offering a charming way to treat the mom in your life.

This Sunday, guests can stop by Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill, located within the gardens, for a special Mother’s Day brunch. Chef Carlos Guerrero is preparing a variety of offerings, including a charcuterie board with Spanish chorizo, salami, prosciutto, pickled vegetables, berries, toast and an assortment of cheeses.

Also on the menu: smoked salmon with cream cheese on a bagel and a complimentary “mock-mosa,” all served in a peaceful garden setting.

“Bring Mom to the gardens and enjoy the venue,” Guerrero said. “Enjoy the garden itself, and whenever you’re ready and get hungry, stop by Edna’s Eatery. We will have special items prepared for you as well as our full menu.”

Beyond brunch, visitors can browse locally made gifts at the garden gift shop or purchase a membership to the gardens.

As a bonus, each membership comes with an herbal sachet crafted with calendula and yarrow from the Herb Garden and fresh Sonoita lavender.

It’s also a perfect spot to snap a family photo surrounded by vibrant Arizona flora.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.