Memorial Day weekend in Tucson: Safari Nights, Summer Markets, and Memorial Day ceremonies

TUCSON — Looking for some fun after the sun drops? KGUN 9’s neighborhood reporters have just the events to beat the heat. Plus, with Memorial Day right around the corner, there’s events in neighborhoods all around Southern Arizona to honor the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Here are some weekend happenings:

(MIDTOWN) Summer Safari Nights - Reid Park Zoo will extend its hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting this weekend, May 23–24.

Each week will feature a new theme along with zookeeper chats, animal encounters, live music, carousel rides, games and more. More information here.

KGUN 9's Vanessa Gongora has the preview:

Reid Park Zoo is also offering free admission to veterans and active or retired military members — including National Guard and Reserve — on Monday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of Memorial Day.

(WESTSIDE) Summer Night Market - The Mercado District is launching its Summer Night Market series at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento, on Friday featuring around 60 local vendors, a live DJ, and a variety of food trucks.

It runs through September on the last Friday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. More information here.

KGUN 9's Maria Staubs tells us more:

(EASTSIDE) Food Distribution - This Saturday on the Eastside, El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway Blvd., is supporting the community by opening its doors for its monthly food distribution event.

They host a food distribution on the fourth Saturday of every month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. More information here.

KGUN 9's Eastside reporter Jacqueline Aguilar shares details:

(MIDTOWN) Memorial Day Concert - The Tucson Pops Orchestra is having a free concert to commemorate Memorial Day on Sunday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park. It will be the last show for the Music Under the Stars series, which takes place annually each spring. More information here.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies at local cemeteries:

(MARANA) Memorial Day Observance Ceremony - The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services will hold its Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 26. The event will take place at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana, located at 15950 N. Luckett Road. More information here.

(SOUTHSIDE) Memorial Day Ceremony - The Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Day Ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail. More information here.

(NORTHSIDE) Memorial Day Tribute Ceremony - The Memorial Day Tribute Ceremony, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 25, at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary lunch following the ceremony. More information here.

(SOUTHSIDE) Memorial Day Ceremony - South Lawn Cemetery, at 5401 S. Park Avenue, will host its own Memorial Day Ceremony from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The Tucson Concert Band will perform patriotic music during the event. More information here.

(MIDTOWN) Memorial Day Ceremony - At 9 a.m. Monday, East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery will begin its Memorial Day ceremony at 5801 E. Grant Road. Sons of Orpheus will provide music, and the Scottish American Military Society Post 81 will present the colors. More information here.

