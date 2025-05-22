Food distribution at Eastside church this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Saturday on the Eastside, El Camino Baptist Church is supporting the community by opening its doors for its monthly food distribution event.

The lead pastor at El Camino Baptist Church, Brad Albin, tells KGUN 9 that each box of food can last a family three to four days. Albin adds that they typically give away 150 boxes of food every fourth Saturday of the month.

The event is Saturday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Albin suggests arriving by at least 7 a.m.

“We will open the doors around 8/8:15 a.m., and then we will go till about 10:30 a.m. or until the food is all gone," said Albin.

El Camino gets the food from Caring Ministries, a local non-profit that sources food from grocery stores, sorts through everything, and then distributes it to various places in Tucson, El Camino being one of them.

El Camino Baptist Church is located off of Speedway and Pantano at 7777 E. Speedway Blvd. If you have any questions, call El Camino at (520) 886-7770.