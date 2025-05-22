Reid Park Zoo brings back Summer Safari Nights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids to avoid the heat, the Reid Park Zoo is bringing back its Summer Safari Nights.

The zoo will be opening their evening hours from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays beginning this weekend, May 23-24.

Jed Dodds, Reid Park Zoo Development Officer and Zoo Personality says this is the first year the zoo is holding Summer Safari Nights on both Fridays and Saturdays because they've been so popular.

Prices are the same as general admission and zoo members get in free.

On top of a new theme every week, Summer Safari Nights will feature zoo keeper chats, animal encounters, live music, carousel rides, games and so much more.

“I love it when I see a little kid that's coming up and saying, oh, that's Jasiri, our male giraffe, or they know the names of our animals, and they call the animals their own. That is always so special, because it's not my zoo. It's not the people that work here zoo, it is the community zoo," Dodds said. "And we want our guests and our members to feel like this is their place and I love that that connectivity that they have is so special."

May 23-24 is also Teacher Appreciation Night, so educators can get in free with a work badge or ID.

Starting in June, summer hours will change from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. all the way through September.

You can get your tickets to see your favorite animals here.