Summer Night Market series kicks off Friday at the Mercado District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beating the summer heat while still having fun can be a challenge — but one westside event may be just what you're looking for.

The Mercado District is launching its Summer Night Market series at the MSA Annex.

Now in its seventh year, the summer series will kick off Friday featuring around 60 local vendors, a live DJ, and a variety of food trucks.

“There’s locally made art, ceramic pieces, local jewelers, curated vintage pieces, food, drinks — I mean, I could go on and on. The list is wild,” said Lex Alseike, market coordinator for the Mercado District. “This town is so talented, but there’s kind of something for everyone.”

Organizers say the event is more than just a fun night out — it’s a vital opportunity for Tucson's creative community during the summer season.

“We have to support each other,” said Kira Dixon-Weinstein, managing director of the Mercado District. “We have to come together and enjoy each other's company, support the small artisans that are making all these goods. They rely so heavily on markets — and you know, in the winter there's plenty of markets. But in the summer, there's very few.”

In addition to the night market, shops in the Mercado District will stay open late.

The Summer Night Market series runs through September on the last Friday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. at the MSA Annex.