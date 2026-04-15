Fosse choreography takes centerstage in UA School of Dance performance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hours of rehearsal and learning new techniques are paying off for the University of Arizona’s School of Dance, as it continues its "Dance Springs Eternal" production this Thursday through the weekend.

KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan spoke with Pierce Pennington, one of the dancers in the performance.



“It really highlights all of our students in the most exceptional way," Pennington said. "They’ve been working all semester, building out new material and working with new choreography."

Pennington is a graduate student. She explained that some of the new choreography they are showcasing is trademarked by Bob Fosse, one of the most iconic choreographers in jazz dance history.

And the UA has permission to use the material. Its "Dance Springs Eternal" showcase features “Sing, Sing, Sing,” with choreography by Fosse. It also includes a variety of other routines.



“Some works range from 5-6 minutes, and then we have a couple on the longer side, from 12-15 minutes," Pennington said. "So, it’s a really diverse show, which is another thing I really love about it. You get to see ballet. You get to see jazz. You get to see some tapping in there, too."



"Dance Springs Eternal" runs through Sunday, April 19. To get your tickets, click here.

