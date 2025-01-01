Concetta Callahan

Concetta is no stranger to Southern Arizona. Early in her career, she worked in Tucson as an anchor and is thrilled to return to the desert community she once called home.

Her return to Tucson marks a full-circle moment in a career that has taken her across the country.

Concetta is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she earned her degree in International Business Management.

Concetta has reported from major U.S. markets, including Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio, and El Paso, covering everything from presidential visits and hurricane recovery efforts to cartel violence on the U.S.-Mexico border. She has also worked as a national correspondent for The Weather Channel and the Dr. Phil Network. She served as a lead anchor during the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing timely and life-saving information for viewers.

Fluent in Spanish and of Italian, Irish, and Mexican heritage, Concetta’s multicultural background and strong commitment to inclusivity further strengthen her ability to connect with Tucson’s diverse population.

In her spare time, Concetta is bound to be outdoors hiking with her German Shepherd, Titus. She enjoys cooking and hosting friends and family with her fiancé. She’s on a local swim team and loves soaking up the Arizona sun.