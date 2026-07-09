Chari-Tease: burlesque for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Burlesque instructor Mallory Stallings is bringing her community dance classes to a bigger stage with an event she's calling "Chari-Tease" at The Rock in downtown Tucson on Thursday, July 9, starting at 7 p.m.

Stallings and her troupe, Sunset Seduction, are hosting a burlesque dance class followed by performances and are inviting the community to join in on the fun.

"We're going to teach a class for an hour. It will be very foundational, very simple, very calm. Then after that we have a show that will start around 8:30 that's going to showcase different styles of burlesque from the sultry, from the campy," Stallings said. "If the people who take the class want to, they can get on the stage and dance too."

The class begins at 7:30 p.m.

Stallings is asking for a $15 donation but will accept whatever attendees can give. A raffle will also be held at the event.

Proceeds will go toward Community on Wheels (C.O.W.), a mobile mutual aid organization in Tucson.

"We've given to them before, but they have a harder time in the summer getting donations, and the summer is an extremely hard time for people who are unhoused. So we wanted to make sure our efforts were directed to them," Stallings said.

Food trucks and local vendors will also be on site. The Rock is located at 136 N. Park Avenue.

"We have vendors coming ranging from like crochet artists to tattoo artists to piercers. We have food trucks. We have raffle prizes that we're going to be letting people buy tickets for that range from just like small handmade crafts to experiences within the community like puppy yoga," Stallings added.

Stallings regularly invites the community to learn burlesque on the first Tuesday of every month at Floor Polish Dance Studio for a donation only, which she gives to local charities.

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