Dance for a good cause: Burlesque charity classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson burlesque instructor is inviting the community to learn the art of tease — all while giving back.

Mallory Stallings, an instructor at Floor Polish Dance Studio, describes the studio as a safe space where all people are accepted.

"I think especially the community that it helps and it lifts and it brings in are usually more marginalized communities that don't have safe spaces like we were talking about. I get the neuro-spicy people come and they love it because it's a culture that they can be accepted in and find happiness and safety and love and feel themselves," Stallings said. "All bodies, all levels, it doesn't matter. I have people of all sexes, identify at all genders, very fluid. I got queens, I got kings, I got everybody. They just come and find safe spaces here and that matters."

On the first Tuesday of every month, Stallings opens her class as donation-only, with proceeds going to local Tucson charities such as Beacon Group, Community on Wheels (C.O.W.), Friends of PACC, Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) and more.

"I want them to be successful and I want people who are having a hard time to have sources to turn to, and that's where donations come from," Stallings said. "I think last year by the end of the year we were almost to $1,000 amongst all the charities."

The classes run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the studio in downtown. Floor Polish Dance studio is located at 701 N. Main Ave.

Stallings encourages anyone interested to stop by, donate whatever they can, and enjoy the burlesque experience.

Her normal class prices are on a sliding scale ranging from $7-$10.

"I just want people to come and pay what they can to have an experience in a space where they can feel connected and have a community," Stallings said.

For more information, visit Floor Polish Dance Studio.