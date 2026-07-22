Multiple Southside roads closed by flooding near Gunnery Range Wash

Pima County closed several roads on Tucson's south side Tuesday evening as monsoon storms pushed the Gunnery Range Wash out of its banks, flooding a cluster of intersections along Country Club Road and Dawson Road.

Closed:

Alvernon Way, north of Dawson Road

East Dawson Road, east of South Palo Verde Road

Dawson Road, east of Country Club Road at Gunnery Range Wash

Country Club Road, north of Dawson Road at Gunnery Range Wash

Country Club Road, south of Dawson Road at Gunnery Range Wash

Dawson Road, west of Country Club Road at Gunnery Range Wash

Sahuarita Road, east of Country Club Road

Proceed with caution:

Sahuarita Road, west of Wilmot Road

Sahuarita Road, east of Comsoft Drive

The closures began shortly before 5 p.m. and centered on the intersection of Country Club and Dawson roads, where the wash crosses both streets, before spreading north to Alvernon Way and south to Sahuarita Road. By 5:30 p.m., the advisory area had extended several miles east along Sahuarita Road toward Wilmot Road, suggesting the flooding is moving downstream along the same drainage system.

Drivers are urged to avoid the closed roads entirely and use extreme caution on the affected stretches of Sahuarita Road.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update as county officials provide new road condition information.

