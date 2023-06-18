Former Sunnyside wrestler Roman Bravo-Young to make UFC debut

TUCSON, Arizona — Legendary Sunnyside High School and Penn State University wrestler Roman Bravo-Young has long expressed a desire to compete in another combat sport, mixed martial arts.

"It's a whole different training," said Bravo Young. "I'm not competing this year because I got a little injured after nationals. So, I took some time off so I could wrestle to make the world team, so now this was the next best thing."

An upcoming UFC fight hardly seems like where one goes to recover. RBY, as he's known, will be grappling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu ring.

"This grappling match we have submissions, so they can choke me out, they can break my arm."

To grapple means to engage in hand to hand combat, which is also a part of wrestling. The main difference is the presence of submissions, like arm bars or choke holds, which are not allowed in wrestling. Grappling allows a competitor to put an opponent in a hold that causes enough pain to submit them out of the match.

"I think wrestling is obviously the biggest base but i think biggest thing more than anything is my work ethic. I come from Tucson. I don't come from much. Everything I have I earned, so there is just no stopping now."

Bravo-Young will be taking on UFC flyweight competitor Alex Perez during a June 29th event in Las Vegas. Perez also once made the transition from wrestling, but that doesn't mean he'll go easy on the two-time NCAA Champion.

"My opponent is really good- he is the number six flyweight in the world so, that's legit."