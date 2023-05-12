Watch Now
Salpointe alum and state champ Cole takes infield as a Wildcat

Freshman Wildcat Logan Cole finds herself back on the Hillenbrand diamond--where she made a clean sweep of high school state titles in her time as a Salpointe Lancer
Logan Cole interview with Sports Reporter Breanna Isbell
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After leading the Salpointe Softball team to state titles at Hillenbrand Stadium each year she was a Lancer, Arizona freshman infielder Logan Cole is restless to earn her time on that same diamond—only this time in a Wildcat jersey.

CSU Bakersfield Arizona Softball
Arizona infielder Logan Cole (23) during an NCAA softball game against CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"I'll play anywhere to get playing time," said Cole.

Following the departure of starting shortstop Sophia Carroll, that playing time would come.

Cole made several key plays in Arizona's recent series against Oregon, recording her first multi-hit game in the Wildcat's win over Oregon State that finally ended the team's 12-game conference-losing streak.

Arizona Arizona St Softball
Arizona infielder Logan Cole (23) during an NCAA softball game against Arizona State on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"My mentality has been, once you step on the field, don't give the coaches a reason to take you out."

Breanna Isbell is a reporter for KGUN 9. She joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Breanna by emailing breanna.isbell@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

