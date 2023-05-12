Salpointe alum and state champ Cole takes infield as a Wildcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After leading the Salpointe Softball team to state titles at Hillenbrand Stadium each year she was a Lancer, Arizona freshman infielder Logan Cole is restless to earn her time on that same diamond—only this time in a Wildcat jersey.
"I'll play anywhere to get playing time," said Cole.
Following the departure of starting shortstop Sophia Carroll, that playing time would come.
Cole made several key plays in Arizona's recent series against Oregon, recording her first multi-hit game in the Wildcat's win over Oregon State that finally ended the team's 12-game conference-losing streak.
"My mentality has been, once you step on the field, don't give the coaches a reason to take you out."
