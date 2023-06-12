Jedd Fisch and industry leaders talk impact of the transfer portal, NIL and the future of college athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football Head Coach Jedd Fisch, along with several other preeminent leaders and change-makers in college athletics, weighed in on a topic that has caused one of the biggest disruptions with coaches and programs in college history.

The panel's main topic of conversation covered the unintended consequences of the transfer portal.

“All of us coaches are probably responsible in a way, because we have a situation where if this guy doesn’t develop fast enough, let’s go somewhere else- Because coaches are on timelines and coaches are on very short timelines,” Fisch said.

Fisch said one of the unintended consequences of short-term contracts for college coaches is the sense of urgency. The programs are quick to do whatever it takes to get good as soon as possible.

"When we arrived at Arizona, it was in a tough situation and we felt like we had to get some players in the program that knew how to win, some players in the program that could help us win- and then do everything we could to recruit,” Fisch said.

Fisch added how in return, it made the process even more difficult for developing players to receive proper coaching.

“Why do we want to develop players if we can go get a player?"

The panelists also discussed whether or not there is too much freedom when it comes to the portal, but that's where the NIL comes in.

"Now with NIL, unfortunately, it’s turned into bidding wars- rather than transfer portal.”

Fisch said it's common to see athletes enter the portal with a priority for the financial benefit rather than opportunity.

He also said the lack of parameters around a student athlete's freedom of movement has caused issues in building a successful collegiate program.

"This free agency with no contracts and really no obligations- turns into almost an impossible way to build a program”

——-

Breanna Isbell is a reporter for KGUN 9. She joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Breanna by emailing breanna.isbell@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

