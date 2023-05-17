Recycling unrecyclable plastics: Where to take plastics that don't go in your blue bin

In the video player: Previous coverage of the ByFusion pilot program in Ward 6. KGUN 9's Breanna Isbell will have a new story at 5 & 6 p.m. on the city's plans to expand the program.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ninety tons of plastic. That's about how much Tucsonans have been able to keep out of landfills since Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik launched a first-of-its-kind pilot program last year to recycle and re-use the stuff that you can't put into your blue bin.

Now that program is expanding, with the city of Tucson entering into an agreement with ByFusion that will bring their facility here, allowing more locals to participate.

What plastics can you bring to the Plastic Diversion Program?



Plastic and re-useable bags

Plastic utensils, cups, plates

Bubble wrap, air pouches, plastic mailers

Disposable food containers

Medicine and pill bottles

More:

Image: City of Tucson

Where can you bring your plastics?

Program managers recommend consolidating your non-recyclable plastics into a clear plastic bag. The following locations have an orange container for collections marked 'Plastic Only':



Ward 4 Council Office (Eastside)

8123 E. Poinciana Dr.

Fire Station #15 (Southwest side)

2002 S. Mission Road

Ward 6 Council Office (Midtown)

3202 E. 1st St.



KGUN 9 | Breanna Isbell The city of Tucson's Plastic Waste Diversion program has three drop-off locations.

What happens to my non-recyclable plastic waste?

During the pilot program, ByFusion converted those 90 tons of non-recyclable plastics into 'ByBlocks,' building material made completely of re-purposed plastic waste. On display at the Ward 6 Council Office are several examples of structures the ByBlocks can be used for, including raised planter beds:

KGUN 9 | Breanna Isbell A planter made of ByFusion recycled plastic materials is one of several recycled-material structures on display at the Ward 6 office.

KGUN 9 | Breanna Isbell The city of Tucson is expanding its agreement with ByFusion, after a pilot program converted about 90 tons of unrecyclable plastics into building blocks.

What should I NOT bring to the Plastic Waste Diversion Program?

Items that go in your home blue bin:



Plastic bottles such as soft drink and other beverage containers

Plastic jugs such as for detergent and milk

Plastic containers with lids

View a comprehensive list on the city website

Items not accepted in either recycling program:

Styrofoam

Foam

Medical waste

Electronics

Aluminum

Foil

Metal

Steel

Glass bottles

To learn more, visit the ByFusion website.