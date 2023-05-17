Recycling unrecyclable plastics: Where to take plastics that don't go in your blue bin

In the video player: Previous coverage of the ByFusion pilot program in Ward 6. KGUN 9's Breanna Isbell will have a new story at 5 & 6 p.m. on the city's plans to expand the program.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ninety tons of plastic. That's about how much Tucsonans have been able to keep out of landfills since Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik launched a first-of-its-kind pilot program last year to recycle and re-use the stuff that you can't put into your blue bin.
Now that program is expanding, with the city of Tucson entering into an agreement with ByFusion that will bring their facility here, allowing more locals to participate.
What plastics can you bring to the Plastic Diversion Program?
- Plastic and re-useable bags
- Plastic utensils, cups, plates
- Bubble wrap, air pouches, plastic mailers
- Disposable food containers
- Medicine and pill bottles
- More:
Image: City of Tucson
Where can you bring your plastics?
Program managers recommend consolidating your non-recyclable plastics into a clear plastic bag. The following locations have an orange container for collections marked 'Plastic Only':
- Ward 4 Council Office (Eastside)
- 8123 E. Poinciana Dr.
- Fire Station #15 (Southwest side)
- 2002 S. Mission Road
- Ward 6 Council Office (Midtown)
- 3202 E. 1st St.
What happens to my non-recyclable plastic waste?
During the pilot program, ByFusion converted those 90 tons of non-recyclable plastics into 'ByBlocks,' building material made completely of re-purposed plastic waste. On display at the Ward 6 Council Office are several examples of structures the ByBlocks can be used for, including raised planter beds:
What should I NOT bring to the Plastic Waste Diversion Program?
Items that go in your home blue bin:
- Plastic bottles such as soft drink and other beverage containers
- Plastic jugs such as for detergent and milk
- Plastic containers with lids
- View a comprehensive list on the city website
Items not accepted in either recycling program:
- Styrofoam
- Foam
- Medical waste
- Electronics
- Aluminum
- Foil
- Metal
- Steel
- Glass bottles
To learn more, visit the ByFusion website.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.