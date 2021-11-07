US-Mexico border reopens for non-essential travel Monday

NOGALES (KGUN) — The U.S.-Mexico border is opening back up for non-essential travel on November 8.

After the border remaining closed since March 2020, starting just after midnight on Monday, fully vaccinated, documented people can cross the border.

Travelers will need to show proof of a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine before they're able to cross, and unvaccinated children will need to be with a vaccinated adult.

Customs and Border Protection in Nogales says they've been preparing for the increase of travelers for months. They've opened more lanes at the ports and made I-94 applications available ahead of time online.

CBP says the number one priority is border security and the number two priority is restarting the economy on both sides of the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port Director Michael Humphries said "We've seen over the last month. We've removed all of the containers blocking those lanes. That was all in anticipation for getting this going for getting the economy going, for allowing folks to come in and go shop, to visit families, and go from there."

Travel restrictions for unvaccinated, non-essential travelers will remain in effect until January.

In anticipation of Mondays border reopening, Mayor Arturo Garino of Nogales, Arizona and Mayor Gim of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico will be holding a joint press conference at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

