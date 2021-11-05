Watch
Transportation services ready for business as border reopens

Morley gate in Nogales will open on Monday.
Nogales to Tucson Shuttle
Posted at 9:13 PM, Nov 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stores and services around Nogales and across southern Arizona are ready for a bump in business when Morley Gate reopens on Monday.

Transportation services had to cut back on trips from Tucson to Nogales when pandemic started.

"We mostly bring people from Nogales, from Mexico," Luis Felix, a driver at Sonora Shuttle, said. "They shut down the border and we got dry."

Prior to the pandemic the company would have three round trip rides a day, that was scaled back to one.

"Business is really slow; practically dead," Felix said.

Now Felix is excited for Monday.

"It took a long time but we're grateful to the government," Felix said.

Their business is just one of many that will benefit. Felix said that many of his passengers will come to Tucson to shop and eat at the restaurants.

If you are looking for a shuttle to or from Nogales, click here for more information.

