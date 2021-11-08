Businesses prepare to welcome back travelers as border restrictions ease

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The border is set to re-open at midnight to non-essential vaccinated travelers.

Now, one of the busiest streets in Nogales is ready to welcome back shoppers.

"Lots of people are going to come. They're coming from all over Sonora — from Sinaloa— from all the cities and towns," said Ernesto Tapia, Audio City.

Tapia said his business depends on Mexican Nationals.

“So finally tomorrow —lots of clients have already said they are going to come so it’ll be good,” he said.

As Tapia sets up his store for his customers, he said he expects to make 20-25 percent of his regular sales tomorrow and by the end of the week be completely back to normal.

It's a complete turnaround from the locks on doors and very little traffic Morley Ave. saw for over a year and a half.

That's something Nogales-native Tony Velasquez said he would’ve never imagined.

“Terrible— horrible. People were hurting. We were very concerned and we’re still concerned. We’re still trying to recoup on all the loss,“ he said.

Hopeful for a strong return, Velasquez plans to take another stroll down Morley Ave after the border reopens.

“Now, we’re looking for good memories,” he said.

Customs and Border Protection agents said they've been preparing to reopen the border for months.

Travelers must show proof of vaccination.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

